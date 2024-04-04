1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 3,333 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,333 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $19,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 6,427 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $38,626.27.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $202,137.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,193 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $195,089.58.

On Friday, March 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,847 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $147,612.93.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 58,032 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $349,352.64.

On Monday, March 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $106,614.20.

On Thursday, March 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $184,562.26.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

DIBS stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 3,859,850.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 77,197 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI raised 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.