3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Down 0.2% After Analyst Downgrade

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $78.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock. 3M traded as low as $91.90 and last traded at $93.83. 2,980,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,192,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.02.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

