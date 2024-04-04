4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $259,102.34 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $259,102.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,201.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $204,388.32.

On Monday, March 18th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $54,722.50.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Scott Bizily sold 1,909 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,270.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $48,422.50.

On Thursday, February 8th, Scott Bizily sold 6,244 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $171,710.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

FDMT stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FDMT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

