4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr Sells 5,098 Shares of Stock

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($77.96), for a total value of £316,585.80 ($397,421.29).

4imprint Group Stock Down 0.3 %

4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 6,290 ($78.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,103.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,766.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,069.93. 4imprint Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,038.55 ($50.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,460 ($81.09). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,618.73%.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

