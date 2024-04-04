9,138 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Purchased by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPU opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

