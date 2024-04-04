925 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 925 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TD opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Get Our Latest Report on TD

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.