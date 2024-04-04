AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.87. 290 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

