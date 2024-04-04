Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up to $23.91

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.91, but opened at $24.39. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 188,457 shares traded.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 202.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.