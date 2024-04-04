ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 76,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 76,878 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $13.97.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $7,842,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

