ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Up 8.9% in March

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 29th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 571,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,490,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.