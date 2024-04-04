Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

ACRV stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,092,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,226,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 65,132 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

