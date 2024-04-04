Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $103.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.83.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Addus HomeCare Price Performance
ADUS opened at $102.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.97.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
Further Reading
