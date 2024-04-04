Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $497.01 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $222.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

