Aerovate Therapeutics’ (AVTE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $29.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $96,130.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,160.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 11,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $309,571.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,109.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $96,130.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,160.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,888 shares of company stock worth $1,417,153. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

