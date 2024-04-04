Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $811.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 932,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 176,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 113,778 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

