Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Benjamin T. Dake Sells 3,325 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $106,300.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,273.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTE stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $811.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

