AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AITRR opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. AI Transportation Acquisition has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.25.

Get AI Transportation Acquisition alerts:

AI Transportation Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.