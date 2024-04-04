Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 0.8 %

AIRI stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Industries Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

