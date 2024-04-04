Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.38. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

