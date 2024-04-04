Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,716 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $62,050.56.

On Thursday, February 29th, Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $533,633.22.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $708,087.87.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $77.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 474.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

