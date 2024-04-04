Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 8,374 Shares

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 8,374 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $27,215.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,601,960 shares in the company, valued at $27,956,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 309,847 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $1,267,274.23.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $244.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,927,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 740,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 228.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,230,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,655.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,585 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 739,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

