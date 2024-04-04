Alexander Krane Sells 153,179 Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Krane sold 153,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.46), for a total transaction of £422,774.04 ($530,723.12).

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

LON HBR opened at GBX 284 ($3.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -338.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.69. Harbour Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 210.50 ($2.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 328.90 ($4.13).

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2,380.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBR

About Harbour Energy

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.