Alibaba Health Information Technology (OTC:ALBHF) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (OTC:ALBHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 5,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 6,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
Alibaba Health Information Technology Stock Down 9.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.
About Alibaba Health Information Technology
Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the pharmaceutical direct sales, pharmaceutical e-commerce platform, and healthcare and digital services businesses in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers range of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, medical devices, contact lenses, and various other health-related products through its online stores on Tmall.com and offline pharmacy outlets to business-to-customer and business-to-business customers; and pharmaceutical products, medical devices and healthcare products, health food, adult and family planning products, contact lenses, and medical and healthcare services through its e-commerce platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Health Information Technology
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Health Information Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Health Information Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.