Alison Hill Purchases 8,628 Shares of UIL (LON:UTL) Stock

UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Alison Hill bought 8,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £9,663.36 ($12,130.76).

UIL Stock Performance

Shares of LON:UTL opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.41) on Thursday. UIL has a twelve month low of GBX 106 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.88). The firm has a market cap of £94.32 million, a PE ratio of -212.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.60.

UIL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. UIL’s payout ratio is -1,509.43%.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

