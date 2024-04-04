Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $131.49 on Tuesday. Allegion has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

