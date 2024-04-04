Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPIGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPIFree Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

