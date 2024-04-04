Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

