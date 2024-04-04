Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Separately, Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

PINE stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 578.98%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

