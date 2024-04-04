Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.
Separately, Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
PINE stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.
Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 578.98%.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
