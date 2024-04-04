Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 8.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altimmune traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 509,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,962,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Altimmune

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Altimmune Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 10.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 18.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $499.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.05.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.