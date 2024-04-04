Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 293.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.