Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

A number of research firms have commented on DOX. Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Amdocs Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 148.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19. Amdocs has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

