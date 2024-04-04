American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 14,314 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period.

Shares of FTHI stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $22.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

