American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Buys 2,945 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 122,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 97,045 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 222,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSCQ stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.