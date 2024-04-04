American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $571,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429,514 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,429,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,746,000 after purchasing an additional 519,561 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

