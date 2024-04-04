American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 1.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $105.51 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.74.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

