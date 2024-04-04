American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Invests $218,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,107,000 after buying an additional 322,362 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

