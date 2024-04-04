American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Invests $263,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 252,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 42,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 36,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

