American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Amgen by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $274.42 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.38 and a 200-day moving average of $281.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

