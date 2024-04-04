American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Makes New $245,000 Investment in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 33.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 215,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 53,907 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 65.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The India Fund by 27.7% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 24,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

