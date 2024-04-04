American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $45.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

