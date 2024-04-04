American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases 1,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

