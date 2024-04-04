American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 500 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Gartner by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $472.13 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $465.16 and a 200-day moving average of $425.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.