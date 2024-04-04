American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $190.94 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.