American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 2,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

