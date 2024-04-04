American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 410 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $610.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.13 and a 52 week high of $617.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.77.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.77.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

