American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 460 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $334.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.68 and a 200-day moving average of $300.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

