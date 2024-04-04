American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 4,867 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 86.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter.

FPEI opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

