American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 88,638 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $2,815,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.06. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $121.07.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

