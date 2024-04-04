American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Trims Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.73.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $321.18 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $322.36. The company has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

