American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $134.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.90. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

